The Zambia police have said that Patriotic Front youths are welcome to help with providing security as the law enforcement agencies fight to combat spontaneous cases of suspected arson.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said that anybody was welcome to help the police as long as their actions were within the law.

The torching of some markets and damage to public places has been attributed to lapses in the security system.

"If the PF youths want to come on board and say they want to help with security then they are well come. We will allow them as long as they stick to the law," Katongo said.

The burning of City Market put the country on alert of damage to public property after having employed a lukewarm approach in earlier incidences.