17 July 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Police Okays PF Youths Security Offer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stanely Kombe

The Zambia police have said that Patriotic Front youths are welcome to help with providing security as the law enforcement agencies fight to combat spontaneous cases of suspected arson.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said that anybody was welcome to help the police as long as their actions were within the law.

The torching of some markets and damage to public places has been attributed to lapses in the security system.

"If the PF youths want to come on board and say they want to help with security then they are well come. We will allow them as long as they stick to the law," Katongo said.

The burning of City Market put the country on alert of damage to public property after having employed a lukewarm approach in earlier incidences.

Zambia

Suspended Opposition MPs Return

THE suspension of the 46 United Party for National Development (UPND) members of Parliament (MPs) by the Speaker of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.