17 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Scorpio and Amabhungane #GuptaLeaks - Sacked CSA Chief Gerald Majola Had Cosy Relationship With Guptas

During the 2011-12 cricket season there were plenty of questions around The New Age's sponsorship of the Impi team as well as a one-off T20 match between South Africa and India. Now some details of what transpired have come to light. By SCORPIO and AMABHUNGANE.

Cricket South Africa wrote off R2-million in sponsorship owed to it by The New Age, Scorpio can reveal.

This amount relates to the Gupta-owned company's sponsorship of the "Impi" team introduced during the 2011-12 T20 domestic competition in South Africa.

The Impi were drafted in as a short-lived seventh franchise during that season. At the time, reports suggested that the team was cobbled together haphazardly and sold as a "development" side.

The team was based at Willowmoore Park in Benoni which, at the time, was sponsored by the Gupta-owned company, Sahara.

The Impi lasted just one season, having lost 10 out of their 12 fixtures with the other two being wash-outs. CSA were quick to admit their failure on the pitch, but it seems now that there were some serious failures off it, too.

A CSA spokesperson told Scorpio that the money, pledged in sponsorship but never paid over, was written off after several attempts...

