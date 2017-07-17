17 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: One Year After the Attempted Coup, Turkey Warns SA of 'Dangers' of Exiled Gülenists

The Turkish ambassador in South Africa has informed Pretoria about Turkish nationals who it says are fund-raising in this country for the Gülenist movement which Ankara blames for a coup attempt a year ago today. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Turkey has persuaded some African governments to throw out Gulenists and close their institutions, mainly schools. There are also Gülenist schools in South Africa and the organisation also built and runs a huge mosque in Midrand. But it is believed that the South African government has refused requests from Turkey to act against the organisation.

On Friday Turkish ambassador Elif Ulgen briefed journalists about her country's commemoration today of the failed coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government on 15 July last year.

About 250 people died when coup plotters conducted air strikes against Parliament, the presidential compound and national intelligence and special forces headquarters and tanks rolled onto the streets of Ankara, Istanbul and other major cities. Erdoğan survived an attack on his residence and went on TV to urge Turks to resist the coup, which they did.

Ulgen screened a documentary of the coup attempt including dramatic footage of unarmed civilians standing up to tanks and being run over...

