17 July 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amabhungane & Scorpio #GuptaLeaks - More Multinationals Ensnared in Transnet Kickback Web

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

As the #GuptaLeaks and other investigations publicly turn up more evidence, it has become clear that Transnet, with its annual revenue of more than R60-billion, was targeted as ground-zero for Gupta capture. By AMABHUNGANE and SCORPIO.

The #GuptaLeaks have revealed that two more companies that won Transnet tenders paid tens of millions to Gupta offshore fronts.

Bank and accounting records show that two heavy equipment manufacturers - Swiss-based Liebherr-International AG and China's Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Limited - funnelled nearly R100-million to the Guptas, as Transnet awarded them contracts to supply cranes to South African ports.

This brings to seven the number of large, mostly respected, companies known to have secretly paid Gupta fronts in connection with Transnet contracts.

A forgotten tip-off

Four years ago, an anonymous tipster told amaBhungane that Transnet crane suppliers were paying off the Guptas to get their contracts.

The tipster said: "The cranes that are being supplied to the ports from [Shanghai Zhenhua] are with Guptas. Ask Liebherr. While they were the preferred supplier, they were approached by Guptas to do a deal who then referred them to their local [black economic empowerment] partners, who in turn spoke to [then Public Enterprises Minister] Malusi Gigaba....

South Africa

The Truth of Former Eskom Chief's R30 Million 'Golden Handshake' Exposed

In November 2016 a sorrowful Brian Molefe announced he would resign from Eskom "in the interests of good corporate… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.