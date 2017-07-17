Aspiring independent MP for Mt Pleasant, Advocate Fadzai Mahere, said because Zimbabwe has a 94 year old leader, the notion of age in the country is distorted.

She was speaking on Thursday night at a policy dialogue organised by SAPES Trust in Harare.

Speaking on the young people's participation in leadership positions, the advocate said the "definition" of the "young" in Zimbabwe is "rigged against" the youths.

"Because we have got a President (Mugabe) who is 93 our notion of age in Zimbabwe is extremely distorted and all that works against us."

"I am thinking gosh I am 32, munhu mukuru munhu ane 94 years (an old person is 94 years).

"They always say to us young people are the leaders of tomorrow and you know what they mean about tomorrow? It never comes," she said.

Mahere went on to say there was an urgent need for the young people to jump leadership positions because in all professional organisations and institutions, young people are absent.

"So before we even go into politics, professionally, there seems to be no space for us and this is something we need to work on," she said.

"Guess what? You are going to retire as a young person because in Zimbabwe at 50-60 years you are still young," she added.

"We need to solve this problem, we don't just need to reclaim the space, but we need to create our own spaces. And even in church the moment you say tiri ve youths, already you are not part of the elders."

She added, "We really need to be the change we wish to see in Zimbabwe, we need to facelift the face of professionalism in our various spheres in Zimbabwe."

Mahere also denied that her aim was not to split the vote, saying she simply sought to win and serve the constituents well.

The vocal advocate is a daughter to senior Zanu PF member, Stephen Mahere, who once held several senior positions in the government.

He entrance into politics raised eyebrows with some opposition supporters accusing her of being a 'ballot spoiler' entering main stream politics to 'split votes' in favour of her dad's party.

But she had answers for them.

"Are we out to split the vote? Absolute no; we are want to win, fair and square," Mahere told the audience.

She added, "There are 30 000 eligible voters in Mt Pleasant and just 13 000 voted the last time. We don't want to split that 13000, we want to take advantage of the full scope of the eligible voters in Zimbabwe with the youths that number has increased."

"So, please watch out for us," she warned.

"And we are very aware of the new answers we want as a constituency," she added.