Nigeria: Afrobasket 2017 - Nigeria Draw DR Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali

Draw for the 2017 Afrobasket was organised yesterday by FIBA with the defending champions Nigeria pitched in Group A alongside D R Congo, Mali and Cote d'Ivoire.

Group B is made up Angola, Central African Republic, Morocco and Uganda. In Group C, joint hosts Tunisia, Guinea, Rwanda and Cameroon complete the quartet while Group D is made up of Senegal, Mozambique, Egypt and South Africa.

FIBA Africa confirmed on Friday night that Tunisia and Senegal will jointly host FIBA AfroBasket 2017 from September 8-16.

The Group Phase (September 8-10), with Dakar hosting two groups and Tunis hosting the other two. Nigeria will be based in Tunis for the group matches.

The top two teams from each group will advance to Tunis, which will also host the Final Phase (Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals) from September 14-16.

The bottom two teams from each group in the Group Phase will be knocked out of the competition.