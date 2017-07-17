15 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mambo Mbotela: I Forgive Those Who 'Killed' Me

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Renowned broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela, says he has forgiven the people behind the rumours about his death.

Mbotela, who is famed for his Je Huu ni Ungwana programme on KBC radio and TV, made the remark while reacting to information that had spread on social media early on Saturday morning.

“I forgive the person who crafted and peddled the false report that I perished in a road accident,” said Mbotela while speaking to Radio Jambo .

The news had initially been announced by controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi via Twitter and Njoki Kelvin who blogs for Ngangatheblogger.

The two later apologized for his mistake after it had been established that Mobotela is alive and well.

“I would like to confirm to KBC listeners, my fans and relatives that I Mbotela, I am alive currently speaking to you on radio. He (the person behind the news) does not know what the people who said was dead were doing. May God forgive them, he added.

Curiously, after the news broke Mbotela started receiving numerous calls, including from international media  for confirming about his status.

“I have never received as many calls as I did today after the ‘bad rumour’ spread,” said Mr Mbotela. “I thank God. I urge you to pray for me to live longer.”

Among those who had earlier sought to set the records straight regarding Mbotela ' s health is fellow journalist Ali Manzu.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.