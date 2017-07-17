Kenya: Mambo Mbotela: I Forgive Those Who 'Killed' Me

Renowned broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela, says he has forgiven the people behind the rumours about his death.

Mbotela, who is famed for his Je Huu ni Ungwana programme on KBC radio and TV, made the remark while reacting to information that had spread on social media early on Saturday morning.

“I forgive the person who crafted and peddled the false report that I perished in a road accident,” said Mbotela while speaking to Radio Jambo .

The news had initially been announced by controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi via Twitter and Njoki Kelvin who blogs for Ngangatheblogger.

The two later apologized for his mistake after it had been established that Mobotela is alive and well.

“I would like to confirm to KBC listeners, my fans and relatives that I Mbotela, I am alive currently speaking to you on radio. He (the person behind the news) does not know what the people who said was dead were doing. May God forgive them, he added.

Curiously, after the news broke Mbotela started receiving numerous calls, including from international media for confirming about his status.

“I have never received as many calls as I did today after the ‘bad rumour’ spread,” said Mr Mbotela. “I thank God. I urge you to pray for me to live longer.”

Among those who had earlier sought to set the records straight regarding Mbotela ' s health is fellow journalist Ali Manzu.