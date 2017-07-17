17 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Blogger Nyakundi Forced to Apologise After 'Killing' Mambo Mbotela

By Chad Kitundu

Controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi has apologised for erroneously posting a tweet announcing the death of renowned radio personality Leonard Mambo Mbotela.

The blogger made the announcement on Saturday morning claiming that the legendary broadcaster had passed on in a road accident.

Apparently, the blogger had been misinformed on the matter following the death of Leonard Mwamba, a Jubilee Party parliamentary aspirant of Kitutu Chache South Constituency, who perished on Friday through a road accident.

He further pledged to personally apologize to Mzee Mbotela for the misleading tweet which confused millions of Kenyans.

His apology however fell on deaf ears, as Kenyans blasted him for his grave mistake.

