South Africa: Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane Concludes Successful Visit to Luanda

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has concluded her successful visit to Luanda, Republic of Angola, where she led a South African delegation at the 4th Session of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between South Africa and Angola. The Minister co-chaired the session with her Angolan counterpart, Honourable Georges Robelo Chikoti.

The two Co-chairs acknowledged the historical ties that exist between the two countries. They noted that these historical ties have over the years resulted in expansive bilateral cooperation covering various areas. They highlighted the need to prioritise economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the peoples of their respective countries and the region.

Bilateral relations between South Africa and Angola were formalised when the JCC Agreement was signed on 20 November 2000. To date, 33 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding have been signed within the JCC framework, with a view to enhancing cooperation in a number of areas. These include agriculture, health, immigration, investment, defence, energy, trade and industry, transport, arts and culture, education, etc.

While acknowledging the existence of the agreements and memoranda of understanding, the two Co-Chairs emphasised the need to prioritise the full implementation of these legal instruments.

Angola is one of South Africa's largest trading partners on the Continent. South Africa imports goods worth about R17 billion while exports to Angola are worth about R8 billion. The JCC agreed on the need to increase and expand economic cooperation. The JCC further committed to pursue industrialisation and infrastructure development as a way of boosting inter-regional trade.

The South African delegation wished the Republic of Angola well as the country prepares for its Parliamentary and Presidential Elections on 23 August 2017. South Africa expressed its confidence that the elections will take place in an environment that is peaceful, free and fair and that the outcome will reflect the will of the people of Angola.

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane and Minister Chikoti signed the Customs Mutual Administrative Assistance Agreement on the sidelines of the JCC.

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane was joined by the Minister of Energy (Ms Mmamoloko Kubayi) and the Deputy Ministers of Finance (Mr Sifiso Buthelezi), Transport (Ms Lydia Chikunga) as well as Trade and Industry (Mr Gratitude Magwanishe).

