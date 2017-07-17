14 July 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Draft Mine Water Management Policy for Public Comments

Following the approval by Cabinet of the Draft Mine Water Management Policy 2017 on the 1 March 2017 for gazetting for the public comments the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has gazetted the Draft Mine Water Management Policy for public comments for a period of 60 days starting from 14th July to 14th September 2017.

There will be consultation workshops held in all 9 provinces following the gazetting.

The finalisation of this policy is to ensure improved water quality management and reduction of water pollution including through Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) and is part of the critical elements of the sustainable socio-economic development path of South Africa. The mine water management policy strives to strengthen the protection of water resources from mine water contamination from short to long term.

The policy is meant to provide a basis for holding parties potentially liable for negative effects and damages through Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) related pollution and/or any other negative impacts that can be related to AMD.

