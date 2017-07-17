Nigeria: Over N1 Billlion Spent to Power Abuja Street Lights - FCTA

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that over N1 billion has been spent to power street lights and acquire about 22 generating sets to support lights in Abuja.

The FCTA said five of the generators were already installed and used to ensure a brighter city all through the night.

The coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Hajiya Safiya Umar, who made this disclosures during a meeting with street light contractors in her office last week, said street lights on Herbert Macaulay Way, NEPA Junction, Wuse Zone 6 were being powered by the five generators.

Addressing both the street lights and generator contractors, the coordinator tasked them to "always work hand in hand to attain the goal of brighter streets at night, saying, "if there is no synergy among all the contractors, we will be in perpetual darkness."

Hajiya Safiya said, "Do not strive to outshine one another, but work together for the interest of the FCT. Always put the generating sets off when there is power from the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) so that the administration does not pay double."

She also called for 24-hour surveillance of the transformers, noting that "though they belong to AEDC, any event of darkness will set 'babanbola' to work in vandalization. Unless you want us to be sacked, work as a team."

The FCT Administration has contracted no fewer than eight street lights contractors to handle maintenance of Abuja city street lights, and five others for the generating sets.