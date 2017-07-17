Golungo Alto — At least 203 peasants of the Belo Horizonte Peasants Association in Canaúlo village, northern Cuanza Norte province, benefited on Saturday from agricultural loan and tools given by Sol Bank, as part of its project for local agricultural support.

On the occasion, the Sol bank CEO, Coutinho Nobre Miguel in the presence of the provincial governor, José Maria Ferraz dos Santos, delivered three water pumps, 200 hoes, 200 cutlasses and 100 boxes of vegetable seeds.

The peasants association is currently developing the agricultural activity in a 18-hectare of arable land, in which is mainly cropped products such as cassava, maize, peanuts, potato and banana.

In the meantime, the bank official explained that the holding of this sort of initiative is part of his institution project to boost the social economy and leverage micro and small-sized companies through the granting of micro-credit to individual people.

He also added that the micro-credit is mainly aimed for individuals that for varied reasons do not gather conditions to fill in the bank paperwork, which demands assurance of goods and people's eligibility.

In his turn, the local governor considered the agriculture as the base and industry as key point that any administrative or political authority must take it into consideration, thus appealing the peasants to commit themselves to their field activity.

This commitment, he added, aims at boosting and strengthening to combat starvation and providing supply to the families through cropped products.