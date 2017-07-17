17 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola/Mauritius: Football/Chan2018 - Sable Antelopes Beat Mauritius Team

Luanda — The Sable Antelopes, Angolan senior males football squad, last Sunday in Port Louis, Mauritius island, beat the local national team by 1-0, in a first-leg encounter that counts for the last round of the eliminatory stage qualifier for the African Nations Cup for Home-based Players (CHAN-2018), to be hosted by Kenya next year.

The Angolan national squad's goal was scored by Job, through a penalty, in the first half of the match.

The second-leg encounter is scheduled for next weekend, in the 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda (Angola's capital).

