17 July 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru, Ruto Hold 400 Rallies in 50 Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nation Reporter

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have held 400 rallies in 50 days.

The Jubilee leaders took their campaigns to 40 counties from May 29, said State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu in a statement Monday.

He said the President will campaign in 14 counties in the next one week as the August 8 General Election draws closer.

The President and his deputy, he said, have been in Mombasa since Sunday and will camp in the coastal region for three days.

On Monday, President Kenyatta will visit Lamu and Tana River counties before heading to Kwale on Tuesday for a series of rallies.

The President will wrap up his tour of the coastal region on Wednesday by visiting Taita-Taveta County.

The Jubilee leader will then travel to Elgeyo-Marakwet County on Thursday to attend the burial of former Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott before returning to Nairobi County on Friday for more rallies.

President Kenyatta will over the weekend head to Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Isiolo and Samburu counties for another round of campaigns.

Kenya

Kenya Third Most Innovative Sub-Saharan Africa Country

Kenya has been ranked the third most innovative country in sub-Saharan Africa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.