Kenya: Uhuru, Ruto Hold 400 Rallies in 50 Days

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have held 400 rallies in 50 days.

The Jubilee leaders took their campaigns to 40 counties from May 29, said State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu in a statement Monday.

He said the President will campaign in 14 counties in the next one week as the August 8 General Election draws closer.

The President and his deputy, he said, have been in Mombasa since Sunday and will camp in the coastal region for three days.

On Monday, President Kenyatta will visit Lamu and Tana River counties before heading to Kwale on Tuesday for a series of rallies.

The President will wrap up his tour of the coastal region on Wednesday by visiting Taita-Taveta County.

The Jubilee leader will then travel to Elgeyo-Marakwet County on Thursday to attend the burial of former Cabinet minister Nicholas Biwott before returning to Nairobi County on Friday for more rallies.

President Kenyatta will over the weekend head to Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Isiolo and Samburu counties for another round of campaigns.