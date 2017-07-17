Silver Strikers on Sunday consolidated their unbeaten run to eight after they humbled Nyasa Big Bullets 2-1 in th flagship TNM Super League match played at fully packed Civo stadium in Lilongwe.

With the win, the Bankers have 14 points from nine games and are on position nine while Bullets have suffered a second defeat of the season but still remains on position six with 15 points.

Silver scored in each half through Victor Limbani and Mathews Sibale while Bullets replied through Chiukepo Msowoya though through contravesial circumstances.

It was a highly contested match but was marred with ugly scenes just minutes to full time when Bullets fans on the eastern terraces started throwing miles to the pitch when one Silver player got injured.

Referee Easter Zimba had to stop the game for some minutes and police together with stewards were called in but it did help matter until riot vehicle was brought into the stadium to calm the situation.

Fans dispersed after seeing the vehicles going towards their stand and it's when they stop throwing miles and the game resumed.

The first five opening minutes of the game the visitors appeared to have settled well but two minutes later Silver's winger Thuso Paipi's 25 metre drive was fumbled by Keeper Ernest Kakhobwe for a corner.

A resultant corner kick which was taken by Captain Blessings Tembo saw unmarked Victor Limbani heading it home for an opener in the ninth minute.

Bullets were forced to make an early substitution when Bernard Chimaimba got injured and was replaced by Mussa Manyenje in the 24th minute.

14 minutes to break, Bullets nearly equalised when striker Diverson Mlozi broke loose outpacing Yunis Sharif and his shot was fumbled by keeper Blessings Kameta, a rebound was hammered by Manyenye and keeper parried it away before Chimango Kayira's goal bound shot was blocked into touch.

The two teams went to recess with Sillver narrowly leading 1-0.

The second half Bullets came in with different ideas and played more offensive but lacked fire power upfront.

Sibale nearly stretched the lead in 52nd minute when his attempt went over cross bar after receiving a pass from Green Harawa.

Both teams made substitutions Silver pulled injured Young Chimodzi Jnr and Harawa for Duncan Nyoni and Ronald Mangani while Bullets introduced the fresh legs of Muhammad Sulumba and Mike Mkwate for Mlozi and Maneno Nyoni.

Six minutes to time, substitute Duncan Nyoni went loose on the left and send a cross in which Sibale hammered it home to make it 2-0.

Then a minute later the game was stopped when Bullets fans started throwing miles when Silver play got injured.

When the game resumed Bullets launched an attack where Chiukepo Msowoya's goal bound header was cleared but later the first assistant referee, Charity Ndozi delayed in her decision to signal that the ball had closed the line.

After consulting with the Referee Zimba the goal was given to Bullets to make it 2-1.

"This is bad we come to watch watch not violence and Sulom should look at the incident critically. A number of things went wrong here," a soccer fan, James Kumwembe lamented.

Some fans left the stadium running to protect themselves from the miles which were being throwing.