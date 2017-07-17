Malawi: Sir Patrics Not Ready to Release an Album

Blantyre — The rising Rhythm and Blues artist Sir Partrics whose real name is Patrick Mambulu says his fans will have to wait until next year before he releases his debut album.

Mambulu who has released a single titled By Fire By Force late last month told Malawi News Agency in an interview that it will take him a year before he releases an album.

"The album is almost done. I am remaining with few songs. My fans should not worry about the delay. I am still working on a few songs to cover. So far I have eight songs that I want to include in my album, and once am done with these songs, I will decide on the title," he said

The 25 year old artists said despite releasing so many singles and being featured in song of renowned artists like Blaze and Physics, he still feels he has not reached his full potential as he does not have an album to his name.

"Having singles without an album to your name is like you haven't reached your destination," he said.

Partrics further said the first single from the 15 track debut album has been enjoying air play both on radio and television.

By fire by force has come six months after he dropped another hit entitled Khanda Mmanja which was also a hit.