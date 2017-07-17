17 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Keep Our Waterways Free, Avert Flood, Al-Makura Pleads

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hassan Ibrahim

Lafia — Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has called on Nigerians to assist government at all levels to avoid occurrence of flood that has already ravaged many communities across the country.

Al-Makura made the call while inspecting Angwan Hashimu road extension project in Mararaba area of Karu LGA, saying water movement would be safely managed if water channels and drainages were free of refuse.

A statement signed by the governor's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ahmed Tukur yesterday, quoted Al-Makura as saying that communities could assist by dropping all wastes in appropriate waste receivers.

He said his administration was doing its best to ensure that channels and drainages were constructed to avoid any devastation and appealed to residents to avoid building on waterways and channels.

Nigeria

30 Killed in Calabar Tank Farm Blast

Eyewitnesses have said about 30 persons died when an inferno from an explosion razed part of the Calabar Free Trade… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.