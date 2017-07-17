Nigeria: Keep Our Waterways Free, Avert Flood, Al-Makura Pleads

Lafia — Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has called on Nigerians to assist government at all levels to avoid occurrence of flood that has already ravaged many communities across the country.

Al-Makura made the call while inspecting Angwan Hashimu road extension project in Mararaba area of Karu LGA, saying water movement would be safely managed if water channels and drainages were free of refuse.

A statement signed by the governor's Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Ahmed Tukur yesterday, quoted Al-Makura as saying that communities could assist by dropping all wastes in appropriate waste receivers.

He said his administration was doing its best to ensure that channels and drainages were constructed to avoid any devastation and appealed to residents to avoid building on waterways and channels.