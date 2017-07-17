Blantyre United return to their base with just a point from two games against Mzuni FC on Saturday and Moyale Barracks on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

On Saturday, they suffered a 1-3 humiliating defeat at the hands of the Green Intellectuals, Mzuni FC.

Hudson Milanzi nodded a craftily taken free kick by Lazarus Deco Nyemera into their net in the 20th minute.

Milanzi's cross in from the right in the 63rd minute found Lughindiko Mhlane who connected it into United's net and Gift Kasambara scored Mzuni's third goal in the 69th minute.

United's consolation goal came five minutes before full time through Jiddy Mbandambanda.

On Sunday, United came flat out looking for maximum three points against the soldiers of Kaning'ina, Moyale Barracks.

A long ball from the back in the 23rd minute found Ibrahim Sadik inside Moyale's half. He raced with the ball towards the soldiers' goal, and in a one to one situation he managed to beat goalkeeper Macdonald Harawa who was playing his first game after a very long break as he was in DRC for a peace keeping mission. 1 nil to the visitors, Blantyre United.

Moyale Barracks struggled to come back into the game but second half substitutes Lesman Singini and Dan Katunga helped to bring life into the soldiers' squad.

Two minutes before full time, a decent cross-field cross from the left found Chamveka Gwetsani on the right who ably responded with a decent header into the 18 metre area and overlapping substitute defender Lesman Singini, was at the right place at the right time to head the ball into the net for Moyale's equalizer.

After 90 minutes, it was Moyale Barracks 1 and Blantyre United also 1.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, coach for Blantyre United, Safarao Pompi said God planned a point for them in Mzuzu.

"It's painful that my defenders lost concentration in the very dying minutes but half a loaf of bread is better than none. With this one point, we have something to build upon in the forthcoming games," added Pompi.

Moyale Barracks' coach Charles Kamanga said his charges did not play as expected because of fatigue.

"We have played four games in eight days and my boys were worn out but I am glad that we have salvaged a point from this game and I am satisfied," remarked Kamanga.