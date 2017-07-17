16 July 2017

Nigeria: Ekiti Promotes 9,583 Public Servants

The Ekiti State Government on Sunday said that it had just promoted 9,583 out of its public servants.

Some 6,993 of them are teaching and non-teaching staff of various public secondary schools, while 2,590 are local government staff.

The Chairman of the State Teaching Service Commission, Chief Abiodun Falayi said in a statement that 3,963 teachers and 1,586 non-teaching staff were promoted.

Falayi said that the Gov-Ayodele Fayose-led administration inherited what he called abnormalities in cadres, unharmonized structure as well as inaccurate nominal roll and seniority list.

He said that all complaints lodged by affected workers were considered and rectified in the course of the exercise.

He said that all issues relating to adjustment of inter-cadre transfer and conversion had also been settled.

According him, the interview process was decentralized into six zones for administrative convenience and to ensure that it did not unduly interfere with academic activities in schools where they were conducted.

He said that the promotion was conducted to motivate workers as well as engender efficiency and effectiveness within the public service.

He, therefore, charged the workers to reciprocate government's gesture by living up to their responsibilities.

They should also support the state government's efforts to improve the public service, stressing that they should make diligence and dedication to duty their watchwords.

NAN

