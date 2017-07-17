17 July 2017

Angola: Lunda Sul - Governor Appeals to Churches to Join Civic Education Work

Saurimo — The governor of the eastern Lunda Sul Province, Cândida Narciso, last Sunday appealed to churches to get strongly involved in the civic education of the citizens, with the aim of promoting peace, tranquillity, tolerance and civility before, during and after the upcoming 23 August polls.

Cândida Narciso made such appeal in the end of a visit she made to the God's Assembly Pentecostal Church, having emphasised that religious groups are required to be appeasers of the minds and emotions of the citizens in this electoral period, so that they can fully participate in the elections, which are intended to be a democracy feast.

"Churches, being places frequented by big crowds of people, must permanently promote civic education campaigns and clarify their faithful about the importance and the aim of the elections, so that they can have an exemplary and dignifying behaviour on 23 August", she stressed.

She said the church has always contributed to the stability of the country through its work of promoting the word of God, so now it is called again to sensitise its members to respect difference, regardless of each faithful's party affiliation or sympathy.

According to the governor, the country's fourth elections must be used for democratic maturity, in which the spirit of unity, understanding, respect, harmony, peace and brotherhood must prevail , so that other countries, mainly those in Africa, can take some lessons from the Angolan democratic process.

