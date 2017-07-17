Lagos — The Lagos State government has announced restriction of vehicular movement in the state on Saturday July 22, 2017 when the council election would be held across the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state.

The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, stated that the restriction will be enforced between 8:00a.m. and 2:00p.m. on Saturday July 22, to allow for a smooth conduct of the polls and unhindered participation.

"The state is known for peaceful conduct of elections, and as such, urged residents to be peaceful and orderly on Saturday to cast their votes in their respective wards for chairmen and councilors who are expected to drive development at the third tier of government," a part of the statement read.

The statement added that the election will bring on board a new set of public officers for the next four years at the local government level and the restriction has become necessary to allow the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) and the security agencies to distribute electoral materials in good time and ensure the sanctity of free and fair electoral process.

"The police and other security agencies are ready to ensure that the electioneering campaign and the voting on Saturday are conducted smoothly without public disturbance. Every political party, candidates and their supporters and the general public are hereby assured of safety throughout the period of voting and collation.

"However, the government solicits the cooperation of voters and the general public by obeying the restriction order and the general electoral rules in order to ensure a peaceful conduct before, during and after the elections," the statement read.