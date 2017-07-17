17 July 2017

Sudan: Two Wounded in West Darfur Ammo Explosion

El Geneina — Two people were reportedly injured when a missile detonated in the military garrison of El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, on Saturday.

"We heard the sound of a huge explosion coming from the barracks of the 15th Infantry Division in El Geneina," a resident of El Geneina told Radio Dabanga.

"It turned out that a missile detonated and wounded only two people, including a senior commander."

The source said that the cause of the explosion was unclear. "Yet some people say that a number of old missiles are kept in the store where the explosion occurred."

The Division nor the Sudan Armed Forces officially commented on the incident.

In May this year, a huge explosion in the largest arms and ammunition storage building in the South Darfur capital of Nyala killed 12 people and wounded 18 others. Hundreds of homes were destroyed.

In El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, six people were injured in April, when an ammunition depot of the Sudanese security apparatus exploded. Hours later, two people were killed and 13 others injured when an unexploded remnant from the blast detonated at the town's shoe market.

In early 2015, ammunition in the stores of the Ed Damazin garrison in Blue Nile state detonated, which led to the burning of a number of houses in the vicinity.

