Kassala — The population of Kassala is suffering from a severe shortage of bread for a week. A resident of the eastern Sudanese town told Radio Dabanga on Sunday that the people are facing a severe bread crisis, as a result of a shortage of flour.

Market traders explained to this station that "half of the flour does not reach the town any more as it is being smuggled to neighbouring countries".

They said that "the smuggling is done by several parties, including the owners of the bakeries".