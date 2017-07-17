17 July 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Cholera Still Spreading in Eastern Sudan's El Gedaref

Tagged:

Related Topics

El Gedaref / Sennar / Kabkabiya — At least four people died of cholera in Sudan over the weekend. Especially in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref, the spread of the infectious disease is difficult to halt.

"The situation is rapidly deteriorating," a health worker reported to Radio Dabanga from the locality on Sunday. "Two people died this early morning."

He said that the village of Um Seneibra reported four new patients, and the village of Ghargana five.

"Yesterday, four people were affected with cholera in the area of Mekankana. Today, four new cases were reported. Seisabana in El Rahad counted six new patients."

"In Ghareigana in central El Gedaref, six new cases of cholera were recorded over the weekend. The worst afflicted place is Salemeen village, where more than six new patients are daily recorded in the past two weeks."

The source appealed to volunteer groups "to come to the countryside of El Gedaref and set up information campaigns on how to prevent cholera".

In neighbouring Sennar, the isolation centre of Singa Hospital received 17 new cases of cholera on Saturday and Sunday, a medic reported.

At the other side of the country, two cholera patients died in the Kabkabiya Hospital in North Darfur on Saturday.

Sudan

Central Darfur Shootings Leave Five Dead, Two Injured

Five people, including two police officers, were shot dead and two others sustained bullet wounds in separate incidents… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.