Sudan: Cholera Still Spreading in Eastern Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gedaref / Sennar / Kabkabiya — At least four people died of cholera in Sudan over the weekend. Especially in eastern Sudan's El Gedaref, the spread of the infectious disease is difficult to halt.

"The situation is rapidly deteriorating," a health worker reported to Radio Dabanga from the locality on Sunday. "Two people died this early morning."

He said that the village of Um Seneibra reported four new patients, and the village of Ghargana five.

"Yesterday, four people were affected with cholera in the area of Mekankana. Today, four new cases were reported. Seisabana in El Rahad counted six new patients."

"In Ghareigana in central El Gedaref, six new cases of cholera were recorded over the weekend. The worst afflicted place is Salemeen village, where more than six new patients are daily recorded in the past two weeks."

The source appealed to volunteer groups "to come to the countryside of El Gedaref and set up information campaigns on how to prevent cholera".

In neighbouring Sennar, the isolation centre of Singa Hospital received 17 new cases of cholera on Saturday and Sunday, a medic reported.

At the other side of the country, two cholera patients died in the Kabkabiya Hospital in North Darfur on Saturday.