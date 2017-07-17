Nigeria: I Support Your Struggle, Aduda Tells FCT Natives

Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, (PDP), representing the FCT, has assured natives of the territory that he is 100 per cent behind their struggle for recognition in the country.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja (OIDA), on Saturday, the senator told the natives that he was pursuing appointment of a native as minster.

Represented by his senior legislative aide, Alhaji Aliyu Dankawu, he also said he had initiated a bill for the election of a mayor in the FCT.

He however, berated some groups who are calling for the division of the country, saying Nigeria must continue to remain one nation.

The president of OIDA, Pastor Danladi Jeji, said the natives' stand for peace and unity over the years should not be taken for weakness.