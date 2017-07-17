17 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I Support Your Struggle, Aduda Tells FCT Natives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda, (PDP), representing the FCT, has assured natives of the territory that he is 100 per cent behind their struggle for recognition in the country.

Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Original Inhabitants Development Association of Abuja (OIDA), on Saturday, the senator told the natives that he was pursuing appointment of a native as minster.

Represented by his senior legislative aide, Alhaji Aliyu Dankawu, he also said he had initiated a bill for the election of a mayor in the FCT.

He however, berated some groups who are calling for the division of the country, saying Nigeria must continue to remain one nation.

The president of OIDA, Pastor Danladi Jeji, said the natives' stand for peace and unity over the years should not be taken for weakness.

Nigeria

30 Killed in Calabar Tank Farm Blast

Eyewitnesses have said about 30 persons died when an inferno from an explosion razed part of the Calabar Free Trade… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.