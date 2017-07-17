17 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Windstorm Destroys 585 Houses in Seven Villages

By Aliyu M. Hamagam

Dutse — A windstorm has destroyed 585 houses in seven villages in Babura and Kiyawa local government areas of Jigawa State.

The Executive Secretary of the State Management Emergency Agency (SEMA), Yusuf Sani Babura who has disclosed this to Daily Trust at the weekend, said such disaster was the first of its kind in the LGAs.

He said the damage incurred in the two LGAs was estimated at N45 million, with the value of each room put at N50,000.

He named the affected villages in Babura LGA as Jigawan Dan-Ali, 231 houses; Marga with 24, Anguwan Shuri with 31, 20 in Faru Maitaya, 28 in Giginya and 15 in Gurafai while in Kiyawa LGA there were 236 victims from Andaza village.

He added that his agency was working out modalities on how to render some assistance to the victims.

