17 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 10-Year-Old Herder Strapped With IED, Sent Home to Die

By Ibrahim Sawab

Maiduguri — A Fulani boy who encountered Boko Haram militants while grazing cattle in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State was killed by a suspected Boko Haram insurgent who strapped him with Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

Ten-year-old Gumbo Bukar and his eight-year-old brother, Umar Bukar, met Boko Haram insurgents while returning from grazing their cattle, according to the police.

The Police spokesman in the State, DSP Victor Isuku, who gave details of the incident, said, "Yesterday (Saturday) about 10.00 hours, two boys: Gambo Bukar and Umar Bukar, aged 10 and eight years respectively of Dalti village in Jere LGA, outskirt of Maiduguri, went out for grazing at Baram and Tamsongamdu villages in Mafa LGA. They came in contact with Boko Haram terrorist elements. Gambo Bukar was strapped with IED vest and set free.

"The boys returned home about 1600, and failed to disclose their encounter with the terrorists. In the process of unstrapping the vest, the IED exploded killing Gambo Bukar, while Umar Bukar sustained injuries and was hospitalized. Scene was visited and the area rendered safe by police EOD team. Normalcy has since been restored to the area."

