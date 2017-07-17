Nigeria: NDLEA Arrests 200, Seizes 521kg of Drugs

Gusau — The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency in Zamfara State has arrested 200 people for drug-related offences and seized 521 kilogrammes of drugs, the agency's Commandant, Mr. Adamu Eigege, has said.

Mr. Eigege said the agency had also counselled a total of 183 drug addicts in the state and reintegrated them back to their families.

He said out of the 200 persons arrested, 55 had been charged to court and 49 had already been convicted and sentenced to various jail terms.

"The prevalence of illicit drug trafficking and abuse is a disturbing phenomenon in this state. And, more disturbing is the involvement of vulnerable groups like women and children. The abuse of non-conventional drugs such as cough syrup is equally alarming," he said.

According to Mr. Eigege, the forgoing situation had given rise to other vices and violent crimes such as armed robbery, rape, prostitution and family disintegration, among others.

He said despite daunting challenges, the agency remained committed in the pursuit of its statutory mandate to rid the state of illicit drugs and other vices related to drug abuse.