Angola: Namibe's Fisheries Academy Unveiled

Luanda — The country's first Academy of Fisheries and Sciences of the Sea was inaugurated on Monday morning in Moçamedes City, south-western Namibe Province, by Vice President Manuel Vicente.

The Academy has 25 classrooms and 30 laboratories. The lessons in the institution kicked off last May with 576 students.

The academy is the country's first higher education institution of this type and provides courses in the areas of sailing, administration and management, naval mechanics, fish processing technology, aquaculture and marine resources.

In the visit, Manuel Vicente is being accompanied by the minister of State and head of the President's Security Office, Hélder Vieira Dias, Finance minister Archer Mangueira and other presidential aides.