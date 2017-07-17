Angola: Huambo - Political Environment Favors Trade Unions Activity - Unta-CS

Huambo — The political environment of the country, based on a rule of law state and democracy, favors the development of trade unions activity in every community, whether urban or rural, within the scope of the rights and freedoms of the citizen, enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic.

The secretary-general of the Union of the Angolan Workers-Trade Union Confederation (Unta-CS), Manuel Augusto Viage, made this remarks on Friday when speaking at the regional trade union meeting in the south-central region of Angola.

The union leader stressed that the Angolan political environment allows workers to contribute with their professional skills in the generation of national wealth, according to the public policies.

In this regard, Manuel Augusto Viage explained that Unta-CS has recently established a socio-labor agenda, which contemplates among others, the respect for trade union freedom, the adoption of salaries compatible with the cost of living, labor justice, Social dialogue, the reduction of the unemployment rate, the fight against child labor and tripartite social security management.

The meeting was attended by trade unionists from the provinces of Huambo, Bié, Benguela, Namibe, Cunene, Cuando Cubango and Huíla.