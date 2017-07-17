Angola: Lunda Sul - Endiama Allocates Diamonds Exploration Areas

Saurimo — Young people, women and former combatants in the eastern Lunda Sul Province will benefit from the allocation of diamonds areas for them to explore through co-operatives, disclosed last Saturday, in Mona Quimbundo commune, Saurimo Municipality, the C.E.O of the public National Diamonds Company (Endiama), Carlos Sumbula.

Speaking in the end of an assessment visit he paid to a fish farming project centre located in Mona Quimbundo and financed by Catoca Mining Society, Carlos Sumbula revealed that the diamonds exploration areas have already been identified.

He said the project will create jobs and help former combatants improve their social condition.

He then explained that the creation of co-operatives has been a help in the fight against illegal immigration, adding that co-operatives in the neighbouring Lunda Norte Province have so far employed 5000 citizens, most of whom are young persons and ex-soldiers.