Angola: Moxico - Agricultural Projects Boost Food Production - State Secretary

Luena — The agricultural projects implemented by the Angolan government aims at promoting a favorable environment to boost the private economic activity and leverage the food production.

This was said on Saturday in Luena city by the Secretary of State of Agriculture, José Amaro Taty, when addressing at a workshop run by Luena's José Eduardo dos Santos University on the "Policies that boost the agricultural sector in the current economic context".

The official reiterated that this environment has awakened greater interest from private entrepreneurs.

He also explained that the investments made in this sector favor the growth perspectives and enables the diversification of the economy.

According to him, the development of these projects have been made through public and private resources and of international cooperation (credit lines and other sort of financing) in the aspects linked to financing and specific technological partnerships to improve the people's well-being.

The two-day workshop aimed at highlighting the varied potential of Moxico province and methods to improve people's self-sufficiency though the improvement of the people's living standards.