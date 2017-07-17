17 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Moxico - Agricultural Projects Boost Food Production - State Secretary

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luena — The agricultural projects implemented by the Angolan government aims at promoting a favorable environment to boost the private economic activity and leverage the food production.

This was said on Saturday in Luena city by the Secretary of State of Agriculture, José Amaro Taty, when addressing at a workshop run by Luena's José Eduardo dos Santos University on the "Policies that boost the agricultural sector in the current economic context".

The official reiterated that this environment has awakened greater interest from private entrepreneurs.

He also explained that the investments made in this sector favor the growth perspectives and enables the diversification of the economy.

According to him, the development of these projects have been made through public and private resources and of international cooperation (credit lines and other sort of financing) in the aspects linked to financing and specific technological partnerships to improve the people's well-being.

The two-day workshop aimed at highlighting the varied potential of Moxico province and methods to improve people's self-sufficiency though the improvement of the people's living standards.

Angola

Lunda Sul - Endiama Allocates Diamonds Exploration Areas

Young people, women and former combatants in the eastern Lunda Sul Province will benefit from the allocation of diamonds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.