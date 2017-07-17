17 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Afrobasket 2017 - Angola to Face Uganda in Group B

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's basketball team will face Uganda in the opening round of Group B of the African Championship of Nations "Afrobasket2017", to be played from 8 to 16 September in Tunisia and Senegal, according to the draw held on Sunday in Mauritius.

The FIBA Africa website says the African runners-up will play Morocco in the second round, finishing the first phase against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Nigeria (defending champion) will play Cote d'Ivoire in group A.

Following are the groups:

1st Round:

Group A

Nigeria - Cote d'Ivoire

DR Congo - Mali

Group B

Angola - Uganda

CAR - Morocco

Group C

Tunisia - Cameroon

Guinea Conakry - Rwanda

Group D

Senegal - South Africa

Mozambique - Egypt

Angola

Lunda Sul - Endiama Allocates Diamonds Exploration Areas

Young people, women and former combatants in the eastern Lunda Sul Province will benefit from the allocation of diamonds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.