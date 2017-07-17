Angola: Afrobasket 2017 - Angola to Face Uganda in Group B

Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's basketball team will face Uganda in the opening round of Group B of the African Championship of Nations "Afrobasket2017", to be played from 8 to 16 September in Tunisia and Senegal, according to the draw held on Sunday in Mauritius.

The FIBA Africa website says the African runners-up will play Morocco in the second round, finishing the first phase against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Nigeria (defending champion) will play Cote d'Ivoire in group A.

Following are the groups:

1st Round:

Group A

Nigeria - Cote d'Ivoire

DR Congo - Mali

Group B

Angola - Uganda

CAR - Morocco

Group C

Tunisia - Cameroon

Guinea Conakry - Rwanda

Group D

Senegal - South Africa

Mozambique - Egypt