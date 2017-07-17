17 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Cuando Cubango - Cuchi/Cutato Road Consigned to Be Repaired

Tagged:

Related Topics

Menongue — The rehabilitation work of Cuchi/Cutato (EN280) 54 km road was on Friday consigned in Cuchi municipality, south-west Cuando Cubango province during a ceremony presided over by the Construction minister, Artur Fortunato.

The referred work was awarded to Inzag Germany GMBH and GAUFF companies and is set to be completed within 14 months.

The construction works are estimated at Euro 58.9 million in an investment made by the German government.

The road links the provinces of Cuando Cubango and Huíla, having two lanes with 3.50 meters wide.

The ceremony was witnessed by Cuando Cubango's acting governor , Ernesto Kiteculo, Huíla governor, João Marcelino Tyipinge, German ambassador to Angola, Rainer Muller, INEA's national director , António Resende, Huila officials, Cuchi administrator, Verónica Mutango Adolfo, religious entities, chieftains and invited guests.

Angola

Lunda Sul - Endiama Allocates Diamonds Exploration Areas

Young people, women and former combatants in the eastern Lunda Sul Province will benefit from the allocation of diamonds… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.