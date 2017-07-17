Angola: Cuando Cubango - Cuchi/Cutato Road Consigned to Be Repaired

Menongue — The rehabilitation work of Cuchi/Cutato (EN280) 54 km road was on Friday consigned in Cuchi municipality, south-west Cuando Cubango province during a ceremony presided over by the Construction minister, Artur Fortunato.

The referred work was awarded to Inzag Germany GMBH and GAUFF companies and is set to be completed within 14 months.

The construction works are estimated at Euro 58.9 million in an investment made by the German government.

The road links the provinces of Cuando Cubango and Huíla, having two lanes with 3.50 meters wide.

The ceremony was witnessed by Cuando Cubango's acting governor , Ernesto Kiteculo, Huíla governor, João Marcelino Tyipinge, German ambassador to Angola, Rainer Muller, INEA's national director , António Resende, Huila officials, Cuchi administrator, Verónica Mutango Adolfo, religious entities, chieftains and invited guests.