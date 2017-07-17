Angola and France Sign Co-Operation and Financing Agreement

Luanda — Two agreements, namely on the establishment of the France Development Agency (AFD) in Angola and another one relating to the financing of water projects, were signed last Friday, in Luanda.

The first agreement was signed by the Finance minister, Archer Mangueira, and by the French ambassador, Silvain Itté.

This agreement is aimed at enabling the AFD to officially in Angola and work in financing projects linked to the areas of waters, energy and agriculture.

The second agreement was signed by minister Archer Mangueira and the resident representative of the World Bank in Angola, Clara de Sousa, as well as the director of the France Development Agency (AFD), Martha Stein- Scochas.

In the ambit of the agreement, France will finance water distribution to peri-urban zones of nine Angola Provinces, a project estimated at USD 545 million.