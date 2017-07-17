Moçamedes — The Vice-president of the Republic, Manuel Domingos Vicente, is in the city of Moçamedes, south-west Namibe province, where he will inaugurate on Friday the Academy of Fisheries and Sciences of the Sea, in representation of the Angolan President, José Eduardo dos Santos.

At his arrival at Welwictha Mirabilis airport, Manuel Vicente was welcomed by the local governor, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, and the provincial authorities.

The Academy of Fisheries and Sciences of the Sea is the country's first higher education institution of this type and teach the courses in the areas of sailing, administration and management, naval mechanics, fish processing technology, aquaculture and marine resources.

The Academy of Fisheries and Sciences of the Sea has 25 classrooms and 30 laboratories. The lessons in the institution kicked off last May with 576 students.

In the visit, Manuel Vicente is being accompanied by the Minister of State and head of the President's Security Office, Hélder Vieira Dias, Finance Minister, Archer Mangueira, and other aides of the Head of the Executive Power.