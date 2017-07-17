Gambia/Mali: Mali Hold Gambia in CHAN Qualifiers

Mali on Saturday shared spoils with The Gambia in the 2018 CHAN qualifiers after their goalless draw in the first-leg clash played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Malians dominated ball possession and created some goal-scoring opportunities but failed to utilize their chances.

The Gambia, who were unable to contain Mali in the first half, could have opened the scores through striker Yankuba Jarjue alias Torres in the 31st minute of the game but his shot went over the cross bar.

Assoko Hamed Marius came very close to opening the score for Mali in the 39th minute of the game but his effort went over the cross bar thus the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the game, Mali picked up from where they left off in the first half and could have opened the score through substitute Sidi Mohamed Keita in the 60th minute of the game but his strike went away.

Striker Pa Omar Jobe alias Drogba also came close to netting the opener for The Gambia in the 61st minute of the game but his effort also went over the bar.

Substitute Sidi Mohamed Keita could have notched in the opening goal for Mali in the 85th minute of the game after capitalizing on Gregory Sambou's defensive blunder but his shot went away thus the game ended goalless.