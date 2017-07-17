Nigeria: Pensioners Want Taraba Govt to Clear Pension Backlog With Paris Club Refund

Jalingo — The Taraba State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners has called on Taraba State government to use part of the Paris club refund to clear the backlog of gratuities of state and local government pensioners as well as that of primary school teachers.

The pensioners in an emergency meeting held in Jalingo, Tuesday, expressed dismay over the attitude of the state government to the plight of pensioners."

The state chairman of pensioners association, comrade Hassan Abubakar said in a speech that thousands of pensioners in the state were facing untold hardship due to nonpayment of pension and gratuity.

Comrade Abubakar said: "There is urgent need for government to release funds to the local government pension board to commence payment of monthly pension and arrears to the affected local government/primary school teachers pensioners."

He said over 700 local governments and primary school teachers who retired from service were yet to be enrolled into monthly pension, adding that the retirees and their families were facing difficulty in feeding themselves.

Comrade Abubakar disclosed that over 100 pensioners who were successfully screened were yet to start receiving their pension for over one year and called on government to commence payment of the pension without further delay.

The chairman of the pensioners disclosed that the state government has not implemented pension harmonization, saying there were a number of pensioners in the state who are receiving N5000 as a monthly pension.

He said because of the current problems being faced by pensioners in the state many civil servants were afraid to retire for fear of the unknown .