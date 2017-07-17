Gambia Boxing Clubs Elect New Executive

Boxing clubs in The Gambia over the weekend held their extraordinary congress and elected new executive members, who will be responsible for the affairs of the clubs in the next four years.

The extraordinary congress held at the Kairaba Beach Hotel on Friday 14 July 2017 brought together seven clubs, as well as sports enthusiasts.

Sambou Conteh, a veteran boxer, was elected president of the body.

Speaking at the congress, the Secretary General of Gambia Amateur Boxing Association, Abdoulie Jallow, said he was happy and satisfied with the turnout of representatives of boxing clubs in the country.

"This was a clear indication that there was a concern and need to change the old executive and come up with new members who will raise the image of the Boxing in the Gambia," he said.

He added that boxing has been very dormant in The Gambia, which was due to "lack of an active executive".

Mr Jallow pointed out the significance of boxing and urged the new executive members to do everything possible to ensure that boxing moves to higher height in the country, saying such a progress can only be achieved through consultation among members, unity, cooperation, determination and scarifies.

Mr Jallow described the move to elect a new executive as a very good lesson not only for boxing but for sport in general.

Newly elected president of the Gambia boxing association, Sambou Conteh, said his position came as a surprise to him.

He assured clubs in The Gambia that he will live up to expectations for in best interest of boxing in the country.

He said all what he needs is collaboration, team work, support and encouragement.