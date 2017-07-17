Gambia: The Gambia, Sierra Leone to Strengthen Bilateral Ties On Higher Education

A three-person delegation from the University of Sierra Leone (USL) headed by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Professor Sahr Thomas P. Gbamanja arrived in The Gambia on Saturday 15 July 2017 to explore and strengthen existing cooperation with authorities in The Gambia.

The delegation includes the Director of Alumni and International Relations of the USL, Mrs Bernadette Cole, and the Public Relations Officer, Mr Munda Rogers.

The delegation was received on arrival at the Banjul International Airport by the Sierra Leone Ambassador to The Gambia, H.E. Soulayman Daramy, the Registrar of UTG, Mr Momodou Lamin Tarro, the Dean, School of Business and Public Administration, Dr Momodou Mustapha Fanneh and the UTG Relations Officer, Mr Abdoulie Sillah.

The week-long visit will consist of courtesy calls on various ministries principally the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.

The delegation will also have interactive sessions with principal officers of the University of The Gambia, as well as Deans of Faculties and Heads of Departments to share experiences and to identify priority areas for cooperation.

The visit, which was jointly facilitated by the University of The Gambia (UTG), the Sierra Leone Universities Alumni Association and the Sierra Leone Embassy in The Gambia, will be climaxed with the showing of a documentary on the history and development of Fourah Bay College from 1827 to the present.

This programme is scheduled for Wednesday 19th July, 2017 at 4:00 pm at the Faculty of Law Auditorium (Kanifing). All alumni and the general public are invited to this event.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) is anticipated to be signed between the University of Sierra Leone and the University of The Gambia.