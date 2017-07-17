Nigeria: Tor Tiv Institutes Committee to Reduce Bride Price

Makurdi — The paramount ruler of the Tiv people, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse has constituted a committee to draw up modalities for a downward review of bride price in Tiv land.

A statement signed by the Tor Tiv's Media Assistant, Freddie Adamgbe, disclosed weekend that the committee would among other things restore the culture and values of Tiv nation which the statement said had been replaced with cultures from foreign lands.

The statement added that the decision was reached at the meeting of the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) chaired by the Tor Tiv in Gboko, the traditional headquarters of the Tiv nation.

"The committee which is headed by Ter Ikyor, Chief Jam Gbinde, with all the 14 second class chiefs (UTER) in Tiv land as members, is to assess and fact find reason for the high bride price which has made young men of marriageable age unable to get married," the statement said.

The committee which has three months to submit its report would also evolve ways of reducing expensive burials, a tradition which the traditional council insisted was totally alien to Tiv culture.