17 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tor Tiv Institutes Committee to Reduce Bride Price

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
Bride
By Hope Abah

Makurdi — The paramount ruler of the Tiv people, Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse has constituted a committee to draw up modalities for a downward review of bride price in Tiv land.

A statement signed by the Tor Tiv's Media Assistant, Freddie Adamgbe, disclosed weekend that the committee would among other things restore the culture and values of Tiv nation which the statement said had been replaced with cultures from foreign lands.

The statement added that the decision was reached at the meeting of the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC) chaired by the Tor Tiv in Gboko, the traditional headquarters of the Tiv nation.

"The committee which is headed by Ter Ikyor, Chief Jam Gbinde, with all the 14 second class chiefs (UTER) in Tiv land as members, is to assess and fact find reason for the high bride price which has made young men of marriageable age unable to get married," the statement said.

The committee which has three months to submit its report would also evolve ways of reducing expensive burials, a tradition which the traditional council insisted was totally alien to Tiv culture.

Nigeria

Inflation 'Falls for Fifth Straight Month'

The Nigerian economy is gradually coming out of recession, with the annual inflation falling in June for the fifth… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.