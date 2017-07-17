Nigeria: CBN Kick-Starts Anchor Borrowers' Programme in FCT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kick-started the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Anchor Borrowers' Programme (ABP) and the 2017 rice and soya beans wet season farming in Kuje Area Council of the FCT.

FCT Minister Muhammad M. Bello, who was represented at the event by Acting Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Aliyu Musa, said the programme is a way of harnessing the vast agricultural potential of the FCT.

He said the FCT Administration, in partnership with Federal Government, plans to implement the Fish Cage Aquaculture Project as part of the social investment programme of the present Administration.

Meanwhile, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, who was represented by the Deputy Director in charge of the CBN Anchor Programme, Amina Umar, said, "the ABP has raised the status of the subsistence small-holder farmers to commercial contract growers with increase in agricultural productivity and farm income."

He charged producers to cease the opportunity of funding offered by the programme in order to boost the food value chain.