Nigeria: 11 Police Officers Arrested Over Corrupt Practices

Umuahia — Eleven police officers have been arrested for alleged corrupt practices in Abia State.

The state Commissioner of Police, Adeleye Oyebade, who disclosed this to newsmen while parading 10 other suspects over various crimes, said the affected officers would be thoroughly investigated and made to face consequences that they might be found liable to, as the command would not condone negative trends that would portray the Nigeria Police in bad light.

"We will not accommodate those who are not ready to carry out their professional duties in accordance with the rules and regulations guiding the uniform and security image of Nigeria," he asserted.

While reviewing his command's operations from August last year to this month, Oyebade said a total number of 175 suspected armed robbers and 28 kidnap suspects were arrested while 21 hostages were rescued.

On the boundary dispute between Ikwuanno and neighboring Akwa Ibom State, Oyebade sued for peace as a conflict resolution committee headed by him was doing everything possible to review the crisis for amicable resolution.

He said his command was planning another round of visit to the troubled border areas for discussion with affected communities.

On herders/farmers crises in some parts of the state, the police boss said his command had toured Arochukwu, Bende and Ohafia council areas to reduce friction.