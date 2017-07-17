Nigeria/Egypt: Orkuma Signs Four-Year Deal With ENPPI in Egypt

Former Flying Eagles defensive midfielder, Moses Terese Orkuma yesterday penned a four year deal with Egyptian Premier League side, ENNPI.

The former Lobi Stars player joined the Egyptian club from Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel following the expiration of his contract.

ENPPI a sporting club is originally an Egyptian Oil and Gas Company established in 1978 but the football club was formed in 1980 and is based in New Cairo.

They were first promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2002-2003 season.

Orkuma who did not disclose the details of the contract told Daily Trust that it was good enough to make him sign for the ambitious club.

He said having spent some years in North Africa, he is wise enough to know when and where to sign.

The hard tackling midfielder therefore said he cannot wait for the season to start for him to repay the club for the confidence they have shown in him.

"I have just completed my move from Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia to ENPPI in the Egyptian top flight. The contract is going to last for four years. I don't think the worth of the deal should be for public consumption.

"The only thing I can say is that it was attractive enough to make me sign. I have played in Libya and Tunisia so I know exactly what is good for me.

"I am now a player of ENPPI and cannot wait for the league to start. I want to contribute my quota to the success of the club," he said.

It will be recalled that after representing Nigeria in the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey, he signed for Ahly Benghaza in Libya from where he moved to Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, and later loaned out to Al-Ahly Tripoli in Libya where he competed in the 2016 CAF Confederation Cup before returning to Etoile du Sahel.