17 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boy, 16, Rapes, Impregnates 14-Year-Old Girl in Katsina

By Habibu Umar Aminu

Katsina — A magistrates' court in Katsina State has remanded 16-year-old Abdulmalik Yau of Durbi Ta-Kusheyi village in Mani Local Government Area over alleged raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl.

The accused was arraigned before the court for rape contrary to Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The victim's father, Murtala Lawal, reported the matter to the police, the charge sheet, revealed.

According to the charge sheet, both the accused and victim were residing in the same house.

The presiding Magistrate, Fadila Dikko, told the accused that the case was only brought before the court for cognisance as the court had no jurisdiction to entertain the case.

She, therefore, ordered the accused to be remanded at the remand home pending when the case would be assigned to an appropriate court.

Magistrate Fadila adjourned the case to July 20, 2017, to enable the court receive advice from the state Ministry of Justice.

