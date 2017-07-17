Nigeria: Why Nigerians Won't Vote for PDP in 2019 - APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has given reasons why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will not return to power in 2019.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi, in his assertion yesterday, stated figuratively that Nigerians would not return the PDP to power in 2019 because of the fear that they might "disappear".

Abdullahi was reacting to Senator Ahmed Makarfi's statement that his victory at the Supreme Court meant that the PDP was ready to return to power.

"We had dismissed Makarfi's statement as part of the excitement that follows a favourable court ruling. However, since Wednesday's verdict, we noticed that several of his supporters and party members have expressed similar sentiment. We therefore feel the need to respond appropriately.

"In the recent past, the PDP brand of opposition politics had been characterised mainly by allegation mongering and open incitement of separatist agitations across the country. It appears however that the outcome of Wednesday's ruling is beginning to set them on a different course. We are therefore delighted that the PDP is beginning to talk about holding the APC accountable for the promises in our manifesto.

"We want Nigerians, not just the PDP, to hold us accountable for every promise contained in our manifesto. We only urge them to be fair. A manifesto is not a four-year programme. If PDP had fully implemented its manifesto in the 16 years that it was in power, Nigerians would not have been attracted to the APC promise of change in 2015, because there would have been little left to promise," the APC spokesman said in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

The APC also upbraided the PDP for allegedly mocking President Muhammadu Buhari with his health situation.

The statement urged Nigerians to remain resolute in support of the APC and President Buhari, voicing the party's belief that the current difficulty "is only a passing phase."