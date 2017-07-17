Photo: Nyasa Times

Mary Bushiri presents a new Rolls Royce to hubby, Prophet Bushiri.

If tomorrow never comes, would you know how much I loved you? Sings UK based songwriter Ronan Keating in that hit song If Tomorrow Never Comes.

In the song, Keating warns couples not to wait for tomorrow to tell and show each other how much they are in love, whatever they think of each other, for Tomorrow Never Comes.

It appears Prophetess Mary Bushiri, wife to billionaire preacher and philanthropist, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has drunk deep from the wisdom of Keating.

She has not waited for tomorrow--not even July 29, their 6th marriage anniversary--to shock his love with a glamorous gift of a 2016 Rolls Royce Ghost black barge.

Not even William Shakespeare could have the right word to capture the shocked Prophet Bushiri, clad in Angelo Galasso apparel, when his love let off the keys of the poshy machine to him, as if saying: "Take this my love, take it, for it is a measure of my love, my heart to you."

Unlike the usual feat where he is driven, the Prophet, in the first part of appreciation, took to the driving seat and steered the machine to and from church.

It was all admiration from over 100 000 people that attended the open Deliverance Sunday Service held at Pretoria Show grounds in South Africa.

It's a marriage of blessings, it's a symbol of how marriage should be, it's a beacon of lesson, one woman was heard while the two love birds disembarked from the car, holding each other on the way to the pulpit.

The Man of God--renowned for surprising total strangers with his pin-point accuracy on prophecy--could not hold on his shock of the gift.

He took it to social media, and, with words of smiles, announced the gesture and said: "public appreciation is what any normal husband would do".

"The fact that I am a Prophet," he wrote, "does not substitute the fact that I, too, am a husband.

"Yes I would also want to feel the same love and appreciation every normal man would want to feel, he said.

The Man of God even went to the Bible, of course, to show records of love stories, there, with their happy ending.

"Abraham and his wife Sarah had a lasting love built upon faith. Jacob and Rachel had a blissful union and guess what, just like my own Mary, the Bible says she was lovely to look upon," he wrote.

To him the gift from the wife is not just a warm up to their 6th wedding anniversary coming this July 29.

Spiritually, too, he says, it will motivate not just him as he serves Christ, but also many others who gets inspired with Prophetess Mary, the wife of a prophet, seasoned business woman, C.E.O of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) and above all, a believer of Christ.

If Tomorrow Never Comes!