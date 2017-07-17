Uganda: State Prosecutors Suspend Strike

State prosecutors have voted to suspend the ongoing sit down strike for the next 90 days to allow the government work on their welfare issues that it has promised to fulfil within the same period.

Those who work from within the Kampala city are to resume work this afternoon while those from upcountry stations, start work tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The decision to suspend the strike was reached in today's meeting between Justice Kahinda Otafiire and the prosecutors at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

Last week, criminal sessions in all courts across the country were paralysed following the prosecutors' sit down strike over what they called low salary.

According to the current salary structure of prosecutors under DPP, the lowest ranking prosecutor (State prosecutor) earns a monthly gross pay of Shs644,963 with the highest ranking prosecutor at the rank of senior principal State attorney, pocketing a gross monthly pay of Shs2.1m.