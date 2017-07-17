17 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: State Prosecutors Suspend Strike

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony Wesaka

State prosecutors have voted to suspend the ongoing sit down strike for the next 90 days to allow the government work on their welfare issues that it has promised to fulfil within the same period.

Those who work from within the Kampala city are to resume work this afternoon while those from upcountry stations, start work tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The decision to suspend the strike was reached in today's meeting between Justice Kahinda Otafiire and the prosecutors at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala.

Last week, criminal sessions in all courts across the country were paralysed following the prosecutors' sit down strike over what they called low salary.

According to the current salary structure of prosecutors under DPP, the lowest ranking prosecutor (State prosecutor) earns a monthly gross pay of Shs644,963 with the highest ranking prosecutor at the rank of senior principal State attorney, pocketing a gross monthly pay of Shs2.1m.

Uganda

Ruling Party Leader Lumumba Involved in Car Crash

The Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Justine Kasule Lumumba has been involved in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.