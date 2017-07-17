17 July 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: NRM's Secretary General Justine Lumumba in Car Accident, One Dead

The Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Justine Kasule Lumumba has been involved in a road accident which left one person dead.

According to Mr Rogers Mulindwa, the NRM Communications Officer, the accident happened on Monday around Kajjansi along Entebbe road and left one female pedestrian dead.

Eye witnesses claim the deceased who is yet to be identified was talking on phone as she crossed the road.

Mr Mulindwa further says in a statement that Ms Lumumba's car got some damages but she escaped with no visible injuries.

"The NRM hereby sends its condolence message to the deceased's family and promises to stand with them in this trying moment. Police will release the details shortly," he said.

