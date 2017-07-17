Liberia: Suspected Criminal Castrated to Death

A suspected criminal said to be in late 40s has been castrated to death in the N.T.A. Community in Gardnersville, suburb of Monrovia. Eyewitnesses told The New Dawn on Saturday, 15 July that the unidentified deceased and three others allegedly entered the community amd burglarized four houses on Friday night 13 July when residents apprehanded him, while his accomplices escaped.

They also narrated that those who killed the alleged criminal, chopped off his penis and dragged him on the road before dropped the body very close to a garbage bucket infront of the head office of the National Transite Authority (NTA). The victim is thought to have struggled for life because his hands and feet were very stiff as he laid on the ground.

Residents explain that initially, the deceased did not have any covering over his castrated private parts, as community members trooped to take a glance of the body, but some of his friends covered his private parts with a rice bag to avoid the continuous public glance.

Mrs. Theresa Koffa Bestman, a female resident of the area, says that since the rainy season started, the community has come under criminals' seige as they terrorized dwellers and steal personal effects.

She warns that if nothing were done by the Liberia National Police (LNP) to intensify night patrols in the area, criminals would take the life of someone in the community due to the increasing criminal activities in the N.T.A. community.